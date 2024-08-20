Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

RSP traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $172.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,482,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $173.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

