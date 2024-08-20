Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $279,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded up $2.57 on Monday, reaching $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,929. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.00.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

