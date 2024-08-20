Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Stake Lessened by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 352,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter.

BSMP stock remained flat at $24.42 on Tuesday. 26,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,429. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

