International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,145,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,053,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Game Technology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.96. 689,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

