International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.1%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.17 and last traded at $194.97. 240,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,306,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

