International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.28. The stock had a trading volume of 705,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

