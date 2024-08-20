Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.81

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.81 and last traded at $157.23, with a volume of 53186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.27.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

