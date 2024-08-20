Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.0 %

IART stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,979. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 540.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 397,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 335,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,312,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,798 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 291,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 409.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

