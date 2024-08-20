inSure DeFi (SURE) One Day Volume Reaches $454,836.16

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $85.32 million and approximately $454,836.16 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,405.79 or 1.00047311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00328128 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $446,660.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

