Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $995,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Matthew Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58.

Shares of VKTX traded up $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. 8,304,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

