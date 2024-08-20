Insider Selling: Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Director Sells 736 Shares of Stock

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth V. Krupinski sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $20,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWD traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.53. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWD. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $612,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

