Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells 3,038 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $20,141.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
