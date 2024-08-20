Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 27,120 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,466,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.59. 567,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,407. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 555.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

