InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPOOF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.63.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

