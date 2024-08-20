Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Stake Trimmed by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTFree Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS POCT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,283 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October (BATS:POCT)

