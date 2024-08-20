Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $12.61

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.33. Indivior shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 51,973 shares.

INDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior in the second quarter worth about $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

