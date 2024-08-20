IndiGG (INDI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,349.42

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $2,349.42 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

