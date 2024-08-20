Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBTX. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.