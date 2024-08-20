Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Carey Ng Acquires 10,000 Shares

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Carey Ng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.09. 144,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

