Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) & Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Critical Comparison

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Dividends

Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $2.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Iberdrola pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hengan International Group and Iberdrola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hengan International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hengan International Group and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A Iberdrola 14.05% 10.50% 4.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hengan International Group and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hengan International Group $3.36 billion 1.12 $395.71 million N/A N/A Iberdrola $53.39 billion 1.68 $5.20 billion $3.98 14.00

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Hengan International Group.

Summary

Iberdrola beats Hengan International Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hengan International Group

(Get Free Report)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Iberdrola

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.