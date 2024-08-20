i3 Verticals’ (IIIV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,137.00 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

