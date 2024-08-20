Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 657,500 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 296.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $5,519,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 52,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,002. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

