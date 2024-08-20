Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HHH traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 284,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

