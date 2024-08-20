Horizons Wealth Management Sells 833 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,808,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

