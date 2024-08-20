Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 538 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 183.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.51. 3,152,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,171. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

