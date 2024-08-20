Horizons Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Horizons Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 136,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 663,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 731,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 377,277 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 184,079 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 321,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

