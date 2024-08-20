Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 443,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 450,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,034. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $391.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.