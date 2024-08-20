Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.40. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,525,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 906.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

