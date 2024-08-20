Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. 20,402,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,037,041. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

