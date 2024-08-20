Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Takes $177,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.77. 410,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

