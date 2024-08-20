Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

