Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $203,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,053,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 20.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. 5,304,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on KR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
