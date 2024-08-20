Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,089,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.