Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $508.04. The company had a trading volume of 452,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $508.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.05.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.