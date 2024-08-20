Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.38. 1,000,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,395. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.77.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

