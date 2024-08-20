Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,715 Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QIS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. 570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Profile

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

