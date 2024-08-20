Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $376,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 528,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.03. 721,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

