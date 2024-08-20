Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,679 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 20,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 19,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,231. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
