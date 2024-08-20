Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.5 %

HI traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $34.03. 469,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,408,000 after buying an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $40,130,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

