High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Insider Transactions at High Income Securities Fund

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,773 shares in the company, valued at $67,726.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

