HI 1-Day Volume Hits $200,806.46 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $200,806.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,835.42 or 0.99976217 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007801 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004857 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $185,719.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

