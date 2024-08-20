Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.26. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 221,784 shares changing hands.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $530.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
