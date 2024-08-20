Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $3.92 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00006468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $143.04 million and $12,080.24 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,966.47 or 1.00141139 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.89919898 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,695.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.