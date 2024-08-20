Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HGBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 18,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,322. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.20. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Heritage Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth $538,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

