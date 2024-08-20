Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Heritage Global Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of HGBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 18,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,322. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.20. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 20.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Global
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What are earnings reports?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.