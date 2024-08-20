Henderson Group Plc Janus Acquires 5,818 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $17,046.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,117,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,434.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 395,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

