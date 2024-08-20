Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 281,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,757,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $86,792.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,471,329 shares in the company, valued at $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,897,000 after buying an additional 152,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,018,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 680,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after buying an additional 1,552,693 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

