Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 748.0 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Shares of HLBZF opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. Heidelberg Materials has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $114.50.
About Heidelberg Materials
