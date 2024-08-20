Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 748.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of HLBZF opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. Heidelberg Materials has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

