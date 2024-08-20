Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.63 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $35.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00037869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,875,283,811 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,875,283,810.71816 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05516064 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $38,629,064.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

