Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 135.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCAT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 79,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,839. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $400.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,396. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.