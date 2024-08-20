Head to Head Contrast: Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA) versus Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA – Get Free Report) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Williston and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Williston alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williston 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Evolus has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Evolus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolus is more favorable than Williston.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williston N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evolus $237.26 million 3.84 -$61.69 million ($1.05) -13.87

This table compares Williston and Evolus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Williston has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolus.

Volatility and Risk

Williston has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evolus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Williston and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williston N/A N/A N/A Evolus -22.43% N/A -22.88%

Summary

Evolus beats Williston on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williston

(Get Free Report)

Williston Holding Company, Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It also provides dermal filler products under the Estyme and Evolysse names. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Williston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.